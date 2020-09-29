5 things to know before you visit older relatives during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Elderly people are missing their family and friends more than normal right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it might not be that safe to see them.

If your loved ones are persistent on you visiting, there are some things to consider before making the trip.

The most vulnerable people should continue to stay home if they can, and that includes those over the age of 60 and people with chronic illnesses because they are more likely to become severely ill if they get coronavirus.

Next, discuss why you want to visit and acknowledge the risk involved. Have you been staying home and limiting your exposures or have you had to work in environments that could expose them to the virus? If you have or are unsure, opt for a virtual visit.

Third, follow safety protocols. Make sure you’re not sick when you plan to visit, always wear a mask, social distance, and greet without touching them.

Something else to keep in mind is to pace yourself when you’re visiting. Start off with a few people, or just one at a time. The more people who visit... The greater chance of exposure.

Finally, if the weather is nice, meet outside. Places like a park or garden are best so you can reduce transmission and safely distance from others.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.