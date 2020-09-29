Drive-by shooting on Northeast Side sends 1 to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting outside a home on the city’s Northeast Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to a home on Pleasant Bay Street after receiving word of gunshots fired.

According to police, two men in their 20s and a woman were standing in front of a garage when a black sedan occupied by as many as three people pulled up and started firing.

Police said the individuals in the car called out the victim’s name just before shooting with two different types of weapons.

Authorities said a car in front of the house and a vehicle in the garage were both struck several times by bullets.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.