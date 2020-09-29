Drug deal ends in shooting on northeast side of San Antonio, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was wounded and police are looking for two other possible victims following a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Northeast Side that San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Police were called for a shooting around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Castle Cross and Gibbs-Sprawl roads. When an officer arrived, he found a man outside a car with a bullet wound to the chest, McManus said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. McManus said there was another man who was not injured standing next to the victim.

McManus said the trouble started at a Circle K parking lot and ended at a nearby intersection.

He said there might be at least one, possibly two more shooting victims.

Witnesses reported seeing a man with a silver handgun running from the scene through a field, McManus said. A police officer found another handgun in a field.

McManus said there was cash scattered inside the car.

He said the shooting victim was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence and the man standing next to him had a felony warrant for aggravated assault.