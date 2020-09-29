SAPD identifies officer and suspect he shot at NE Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released the names of the officer and the suspect he shot at a home on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to an email from SAPD, Officer Matthew Sparks was the officer who shot 38-year-old Antolin Zuniga, at a home in the 4100 block of Tropical Drive early Monday morning.

Police Chief William McManus said Sparks was one of two officers who responded to the home for a domestic violence call. McManus said a teenage girl called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and told dispatchers that her parents were involved in a dispute and that her father had a history of violence.

The girl answered the door when the officers arrived, and as she was talking to them, a man came around the corner inside the home with a gun in his hand asking, “Who the (expletive) is that?” McManus said. Moments later, Sparks shot Zuniga.

Zuniga was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, SAPD said. He was booked by proxy for two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Sparks has been with the department for three years.

Related Stories: