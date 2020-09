The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information about the identity of a victim of a child sexual exploitation case.

The man, who is only known as John Doe 42, is between the age of 50 and 65 years old.

Images and an informational poster that contains an audio file of his talking is available by clicking here.

If you know who the man is or have any information about the case, please call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.