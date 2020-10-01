'He was such a light’: Family and friends remember man killed in head-on crash with VIA bus

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends of Jasper Richardson came together to remember him Wednesday night. He was killed in a head-on crash with a VIA Transit bus off Foster Road near Seguin Road early Sunday morning, San Antonio police say.

Police said Richardson’s car drifted into the oncoming lane, and he crashed into the bus.

Richardson died on the scene. The driver and passengers aboard the bus were not hurt.

The victim’s daughter, Jazelle, remembers the last words her father told her.

“'I love you and goodnight.' And then he said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’” Jazelle said, recounting her father’s words.

Richardson’s loved ones described him as a joyful person who cared about making others happy.

“He loved to make people smile. He loved his parents. He loved his kids,” said his wife, Jasmine Richardson.

Jasmine said her family has a long healing journey.

“It’s hard, and it’s gonna be a hard road for us, but the light in it is that I know where he is,” she said.

Richardson’s loved ones released balloons with messages of love at a vigil on Wednesday.

“This is exactly the way he would want it to be. He wouldn’t want it any other way,” Jasmine said.

Although friends and family continue to grieve, they hold on to the man they say was able to lift up so many.

“All of the bad was forgotten. He had that kind of energy. He was such a light,” Jasmine said.

