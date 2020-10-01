Overnight fire damages West Side corner store

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a corner store just west of downtown overnight.

The fire was called in around midnight in the 2100 block of West Martin, not far from North Colorado Street and West Commerce.

Firefighters said the owner had closed the store around 11 p.m. but received an alarm call around 11:30 p.m. about the fire.

Fire officials said the owner checked the store, but found nothing, only to see heavy smoke coming from the building 20 minutes later.

Authorities say they believe the fire was accidental. Damage to the building is estimated at $50,000.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.