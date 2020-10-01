56ºF

Local News

Overnight fire damages West Side corner store

Fire was called in around midnight in 2100 block of W. Martin

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, overnight, west martin
West Martin fire image.
West Martin fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a corner store just west of downtown overnight.

The fire was called in around midnight in the 2100 block of West Martin, not far from North Colorado Street and West Commerce.

Firefighters said the owner had closed the store around 11 p.m. but received an alarm call around 11:30 p.m. about the fire.

Fire officials said the owner checked the store, but found nothing, only to see heavy smoke coming from the building 20 minutes later.

Authorities say they believe the fire was accidental. Damage to the building is estimated at $50,000.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: