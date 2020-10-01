San Antonio police ask for public’s help in identifying persons of interest in South Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several persons of interest in connection with a South Side shooting.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Friday in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said several people were shot and one victim was killed in the incident.

As the investigation continues, police are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the persons of interest in the photos, pictured below, as they may have been involved in the shooting.

San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in connection to a South Side shooting. (KSAT)

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the SAPD Homicide Office at 210-207-7635.

