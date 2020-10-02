60-year-old woman struck while crossing South Side intersection has died, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was struck while crossing the street at a South Side intersection has died from her injuries.

Teresa Vera Vidaurri, 60, was struck around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at Probandt Street and West Theo Avenue, San Antonio police said.

She was resuscitated at the scene and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she died that night.

Police said Vidaurri was walking eastbound on Theo and crossing Probandt when she was hit by a 2010 Toyota Tundra turning south onto Probandt.

The woman crossed when the crosswalk signal yielded a right-of-way, police said, and the driver of the truck said he had waited for a green light to turn.

The crash happened at a slow speed but knocked the woman to the ground, causing head trauma.

The driver stopped, performed CPR on the woman and resuscitated her. No criminal charges are pending for the driver, police said.