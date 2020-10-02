Fire damages group home in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas – Firefighters in Converse responded to a fire at an adult specialty group home early Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of Chestnut Gate Lane, not far from Seguin Road.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to a back room of the house and that they were able to put the fire quickly.

Three people inside the home managed to get out safely and without injury, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Fire officials said the case workers for the people inside were at the scene following the fire and will relocate them for the time being.

The Converse Fire Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.