Amid pandemic, election chaos, Obamas celebrate 28-year anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C., – Despite all of the chaos amid the election and the pandemic, the Obamas are taking a moment to celebrate their 28-year marriage while also encouraging people to vote in November.

Several events have dominated the headlines recently, between President Trump’s recent hospitalization and the upcoming election. However, Barack Obama took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to spread some positivity and celebrate his anniversary with Michelle.

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with Michelle Obama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” the post reads in part.

The former president also used this opportunity to remind everyone to make sure they cast their ballots next month.

“...What we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot,” Obama’s post reads.

Former First Lady Michelle also took to social media to honor Barack, their married life and touch on the upcoming presidential election.

“28 years with this one. I love Barack Obama for his smile, his character, and his compassion,” Michelle said in a Facebook post. “So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

