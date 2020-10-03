Country Fresh recalls watermelon chunks sold in Texas Walmart stores, Racetrac locations

SAN ANTONIO – Country Fresh is recalling its watermelon chunks due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly pathogenic bacteria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA found the deadly bacteria in the watermelon during a recent inspection. The recalled products were distributed from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.

The company ships produce products directly to Walmart and RaceTrac in select stores in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas.

To date, the company has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the recalled items. However, the bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA said Listeria infection can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea as well as stillbirths among pregnant women.

The best-if-used by dates are Oct. 2, 3 and 4, 2020 and the SKUs are as follows:

Walmart – Freshness Guaranteed

Watermelon 4 x 10 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672

Watermelon 2 x 32 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672

Watermelon Chunks 2 x 42 oz – UPC Code: 681131180658

Watermelon Spears 4 x 16 oz – UPC Code: 681131180665

Summer Blend FTC 4 x 5 oz – UPC Code: 681131355094

RaceTrac

Watermelon 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641000644

Melon Trio 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641031945

For more information on the recall, click here.

