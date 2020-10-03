Rabies-positive bat found near Austin, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A rabies positive bat was found in Doña Ana County’s Valle del Rio community on Wednesday, officials say.

The area is just over an hour away from San Antonio, near Austin. County officials said that in nearly two decades, area animal control authorities have found 13 rabid bats as of yet.

Raymond Adams, Doña County animal control officer, said residents who suspect an animal may have contracted the disease should contact health officials immediately.

“If you encounter a bat, do not attempt to remove it. Stay away from the bat and keep your pets away from it,” Adams said. “Do not touch or handle the bat, even if it is dead or unresponsive. Contact the Doña Ana County Animal Control for removal."

Residents are reminded to be certain your pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Officials say residents should report all interactions with bats by calling Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795, option 6. If you are bitten by a bat, call 9-1-1 immediately.

For more information about Doña Ana County Animal Control and Codes Enforcement, visit www.donaanacounty.org/animal.

