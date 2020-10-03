Report: Texas Attorney General accepted bribes, abused office, top aides say

AUSTIN – Several top aides of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are asking federal authorities to investigate him on alleged charges of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reported that seven upper office executives submitted a one-page letter earlier this week, asking federal authorities to investigate Paxton “in his official capacity as the currently Attorney General of Texas.”

The letter was sent to Texas’ director of human resources on Thursday, and it says each executive “has knowledge of facts relevant to these potential offenses and has provided statements concerning those facts to the appropriate law enforcement,” according to the Statesman.

Paxton’s office issued a statement to the Statesman in response to the allegations Saturday evening. The full statement can be read below:

“The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as more details become available.

