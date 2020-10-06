How to watch the vice presidential debate Wednesday

Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris

What: Vice-presidential debate

Where: The University of Utah in Salt Lake City

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT

Who’s moderating?: Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief, USA Today.

How to watch: KSAT 12 TV, KSAT.com, KSAT app, streaming platforms, including ROKU

The 90-minute, commercial-free program will be divided into nine topical segments of about 10 minutes each. Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the moderator’s opening question before the moderator facilitates a deeper discussion on the topic.

Harris and Pence will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to discuss the details publicly and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The two will be seated more than 12 feet apart from each other during the matchup, according to a person familiar with the debate setup who was also unauthorized to publicly discuss the details. Trump and Joe Biden debated last Tuesday while standing at podiums.

The debate in Salt Lake City will come less than a week after President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus. It is the only planned debate between the two vice presidential contenders and will take on heightened attention following the president’s diagnosis.

Editor’s note: The Associated Press provided content to this article.