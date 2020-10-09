Man just offered job grazed by bullet after argument turns to shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was just offered a job was shot at outside his home on the far West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Bayou Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 410.

According to police, two men arrived at the victim’s house to offer him a construction job but an argument ensued. That’s when, police said, the men all got into a fight in the yard and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired, grazing the victim as he ran inside.

Police said the two men got into a vehicle and fled following the shooting.

The victim was grazed in the leg and treated by emergency crews, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation in the shooting is ongoing.