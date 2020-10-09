Man shot after trying hit another man’s girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been arrested following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 120 block of Yale Avenue, not far from Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the 18-year-old believed the other man tried to hit his girlfriend, so he pulled out a gun and shot him once in the leg.

The wounded man, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital by EMS for his injuries.

The 18-year-old was detained by police and will be charged with aggravated assault, police said.