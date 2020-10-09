San Antonians ready for fall may have to deal with record heat this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians who have visions of crisp fall days in mind will have to deal with the reality this weekend that summer is not done with us.

Possible record high temperatures are in the forecast, with highs expected to reach well into the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

“Almost 100 degrees. Wow! I think that’s what life in Texas is,” said Debbie Martin as she strolled around Woodlawn Lake on Friday morning.

While the weather was still a bit cool at that time, she was trying to prepare herself mentally for what was about to come.

Michael Donerson was already feeling the heat, wondering why he was still working up a sweat in October.

“It’s crazy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it like this before since I’ve been here in San Antonio,” he said. “Maybe with the hurricanes and whatnot, it will cool down.”

As it stands now, it almost seems like wishful thinking.

Mother Nature appears to be out of sync with the calendar.

“There were a couple of days where I was bundled up because it was cold, and now, sweating,” said Nicole Martinez. “I have all my pumpkin decorations out and when it gets hot, it just looks weird.”

While this may be the time for sweater weather, sweatier days is all Mother Nature is offering right now, leaving some to get creative.

Debbie Martin said even if the season doesn’t change soon, she will be marching right into fall anyway.

“I am so ready,” she said. “I’m raking up leaves and putting them around my pumpkins. I’m cooking up my pumpkin latte and I’ll pretend.”