Family of young San Antonio shooting victim raises money to help with funeral expenses

SAN ANTONIO – Just days after the death of 20-year-old Rene Rodriguez Jr., his family is now hoping to raise enough money to give him a proper burial.

San Antonio police say Rodriguez was shot and killed while he was sleeping in his family’s home.

Officials later arrested his 13-year-old sister and her 13-year-old boyfriend in connection to the shooting.

Rodriguez’s family said with the fundraiser in full swing on Sunday, they hope to send him off the right way.

San Antonio police have not released a motive behind the shooting, but the family said there is hope they will one day come back together.

