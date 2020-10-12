2 hospitalized after dispute over Dallas Cowboys game leads to gunfight on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after a dispute over the Dallas Cowboys football game led to a gunfight on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., Sunday, at a bus stop at Ceralvo Street and Zarzamora Street.

Police said both of the individuals got into an argument over the Dallas Cowboys football game and something then led to one of the individuals firing a handgun at the other.

The victim then grabbed the handgun and fired back at the shooter, police said.

After the shooting, the victims both walked away in separate directions. One of the individuals ended up at a Dollar Store and the other was found a couple of blocks away at Ceralvo and Calaveras, according to officials.

Both of the individuals were later taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

One of the individuals may be facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; however, police said it’s unclear who will be charged at this time.

There are still multiple crime scenes at the shooting site and the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, so the information is subject to change, according to officials.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

