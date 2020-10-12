Puberty during the pandemic might not be that bad, experts say

When it comes to sensitive topics like puberty, some teens might feel a sense of relief knowing they don’t have to go through the awkward changes in front of their peers.

And for some kids, all they might need to help the transition run smoother... is a little support and guidance from their parents.

Puberty in a pandemic might be scary for parents, but virtual schooling can offer kids a break from social pressure.

“The idea of a single encounter that puts all of puberty on the table — is the wrong place to start,” according to psychologist, Lisa Damour.

She says “there’s no such thing as ‘the talk', and that this is something kids dip in and out of and their curiosity changes over the years."

Instead, invite your child to ask questions when they feel comfortable.

If you’re the one that’s not comfortable with the topic, books can be a big help too.

Pick up a volume with expert advice for your child and let them read about it in their own privacy.

Another way to weather the stress of puberty and the challenging times we’re all living through, is by reminding your child to take care of themselves.

Getting lots of sleep, being physically active, eating well, and finding happy distractions will help give them a mental vacation from the pandemic.

For many kids, an important part of well-being is spending time with their friends, even if it takes some time to arrange pandemic-safe meetings.

Damour says it’s important to follow kids' cues on how much social contact they need.

If your child is ok with the level of social contact they have, the parent should start from the assumption that they don’t need to intervene.

Even with extra help from parents, a lot of that social contact will be online.

Just remember, while connecting to peers through social media might feel like a shift in mindset for parents, it’s what works for some kids.