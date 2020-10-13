‘Hi... this is Oprah Winfrey:’ Oprah is cold calling Texans to encourage them to vote

If you missed a call Monday, you might have missed your chance to talk to Oprah Winfrey. Unless you actually answer those calls from an unknown number, in which case you might be one of the lucky Texas voters who talked to the TV icon.

The billionaire media mogul was cold calling Texans “to make sure they have a voting plan,” she said in an Instagram post.

Part of the post includes a video of Oprah talking to a Texas voter named Christian who stated that he was ready to vote Tuesday, the first day for early voting in Texas.

Naturally, it seemed a little sketchy to be getting a random call from Oprah. She said “Hi Christian, this is Oprah Winfrey. It really is Oprah Winfrey.”

He seemed a little starstruck, and said “I just want to confirm, this is Oprah?”

The two got to talking about the power of the vote and why it’s so important.

Oprah said at the end of the video that Christian was her first call - no word on how successful her other cold calls went or how many Texans she tried to get in touch with.

According to Oprah’s post, she was making calls in partnership with Beto O’Rourke’s Powered by People organization, which aims to help support Texas voters.

“Our volunteers have made over 6 million calls and have sent over 40 million individual texts to voters across Texas. We’re reaching out to all corners of the state, encouraging folks to register to vote, and talking to current registered voters in rural, suburban, and urban Texas,” according to the organizations website.

So - did you miss a call from Oprah?

