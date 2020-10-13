Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asks for audit of funds meant for Alamo preservation

AUSTIN – Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has requested that the State Auditor provide an audit of the nearly $140 million allocated for the historic preservation of the Alamo.

In a letter to the State Auditor, Patrick asks for a “financial and programmatic” audit of the money appropriated by Texas in 2015.

“As Lt. Governor I have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Texas,” Patrick wrote in the letter. “As I evaluate possible next steps for this project, I am writing to request a financial and programmatic audit on the use of those appropriations, including expenditures to date and the budget plan for the remaining appropriations.”

Patrick says he has a responsibility to Texas taxpayers to account for when and how the money was spent and what the funds will be used for in the future.

“This report should identify current objectives and timelines for General Land Office’s completion of the project, as well as any risks threatening those objectives and timelines," Patrick said in his letter. "Please prioritize this request by beginning as soon as possible and provide an update by December 15, 2020. Timeliness is important, so please complete your report by the beginning of the next legislative session in January 2021, or as soon as practicable.”

Read Patrick’s letter to the State Auditor in full below:

Sao Alamo by Jakob Rodriguez on Scribd

