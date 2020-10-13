SAFD suspects homeless people started fire at abandoned home

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s homeless population is suspected of starting a fire at an abandoned home just north of downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of East Euclid Avenue, not far from Porter Loring Mortuaries and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the boarded up home had intense flames coming through the roof. A wall collapsed from the flames, fire officials said.

Investigators said they believe the fire was started near a wall on the outside of the home by a group of homeless people.

Two structures near the boarded up home also had heat damage. No one was inside the home, and there were no reports of injuries, firefighters said.

The SAFD said they want to knock down the home because it is unstable with the collapsed wall. They said it was not the first time they’ve responded to a fire at the location.