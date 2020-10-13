Bexar County DA announces Election Response Team on first day of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County district attorney has established a team of lawyers that will advise election officials during what’s expected to be a massive turnout for the general election.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales is expected made the announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday, which marks the first day of early voting in Texas.

The DA’s office said five attorneys will be on the team “to provide clarity” on issues and questions regarding the election.

Gonzales said election judges who have questions about voter eligibility can call the response team, and legal advisors will be on hand to provide legal advice to them. In some cases, the lawyers may be sent to the scene to resolve the issue.

The team will only handle issues from the Bexar County Elections Department.

Gonzales said this a new approach for elections.

“I believe this is even the first time any district attorney’s office in Texas, if I’m not mistaken, has ever done this," Gonzales said. “We’re very hopeful we’ll be able to provide services to (election officials).”

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a lot of firsts for Bexar County, County Judge Nelson Wolff said, from beefed up election security to a mega voting center at the AT&T Center.

In a press conference Monday, Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said election administrators are expecting more poll watchers to observe the voting process.

A record 1,181,000 residents are registered to vote in Bexar County.

Early voting lasts until Oct. 30 in Bexar County, and Election Day is slated for Nov. 3. For a list of polling places, click here.

