Meet one of the San Antonio activists behind a grassroots group working to increase voter participation

This summer’s protests against police brutality and racism served as a catalyst for people across the world. And they helped inspire the activists behind the grassroots group working to increase voter participation, Radical Registrars.

Valerie Reiffert didn’t initially take part in the protests following the death of George Floyd. The counter-protests made her hesitant. But it was a decision she soon regretted. So a couple of days later she went to her first protest.

“I just thought somebody should get out here and get people registered,” Reiffert said. “And then before I went out to my next protest on June 3, I got deputized.”

She connected with other people who had a similar mission and Radical Registrars was born.

Young activists register new voters ahead of Oct. 3 deadline

The group registered roughly 1,000 voters. They’ve had to take extra safety precautions, but even now during a global pandemic, Valerie said voting is as important as ever. She wants more people to view voting as a necessary tool to make communities safer.

Given how important she views elections, Valerie said she’s excited to be a part of the process that gets prospect voters to the voting booth.

“It’s crazy that I feel like I’ve seen a lot of elderly people who it’s their first time getting registered to vote,” Reiffert said. “It’s just been an honor. Every single one that I’ve gotten, it’s been an honor to do.”

