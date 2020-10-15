Man, 32, faces deadly conduct charge after 4-hour standoff with San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man is facing a deadly conduct with a firearm charge after an hours-long standoff with San Antonio police on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

George W. Shultz III was taken into police custody on Tuesday after a more than four-hour-long standoff with San Antonio police on Tuesday.

Police officers were called to an apartment complex off of Milsa Drive around 4 p.m. after residents heard gunfire.

According to the affidavit, a woman in a neighboring apartment saw a bullet piece through into her unit. The affidavit also said she and an acquaintance ran away to escape the gunfire.

Police say no one was injured during the shooting.

Related: Man in custody after hours-long standoff on Northwest Side, San Antonio police chief says