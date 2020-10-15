Northeast Side family displaced after early morning garage fire

SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northeast Side has been displaced following a garage fire early Thursday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Emden Hollow, not far from Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the garage fully engulfed. The battalion chief said the people inside the home heard popping noises and then found the fire in the garage.

A car and a truck in the driveway both were damaged by the fire. Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to the home, but are now ventilating it because a lot of spoke spread inside, fire officials said.

Firefighters said the family who lives at the home will be displaced, but may be able to return once the electricity is turned back on. No one was hurt by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known. Firefighters are looking at several appliances in the garage, investigators said.