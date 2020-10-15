San Antonio returns to Stage 1 watering rules

SAN ANTONIO – Despite cooler temperatures on the horizon with November approaching, a lack of rain and unseasonably hot temperatures are forcing a return to Stage 1 watering rules, the San Antonio Water System announced.

The rules will be effective on Friday.

San Antonio entered Stage 1 in early July and came out of restrictions at the end of September.

“San Antonio has missed the lower temperatures and rain we typically receive at this time of year. This has triggered higher water use for landscape irrigation,” said SAWS conservation director Karen Guz. “We are also seeing continued agricultural production to the west, which also affects aquifer levels in the San Antonio area.”

Stage 1 of the city’s water management plan is triggered when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer at the J-17 monitoring well drops to 660 feet or below. According to the city’s aquifer management plan ordinance, coming out of drought stages can be considered 15 days after the aquifer is above the trigger level.

When in Stage 1, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, as determined by the last number of your street address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

Watering days begin and end at midnight. Overnight watering is not allowed. Water waste, such as water running down the street, is prohibited year-round. However, watering with a handheld hose is allowed any day, any time.

