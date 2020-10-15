79ºF

Local News

San Antonio’s ‘Duke of Calaveras’ writes Day of the Dead poem about UTSA professor

KSAT Day of Dead stories highlight tradition and celebration of life and death in Mexico

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Kurt Strazdins, Creative Services Producer

Tags: Day of the Dead, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Moises Espino del Castillo, the “Duke of Calaveras,” wrote this Day of the Dead poem about UTSA professor Dr. Ellen Riojas Clark. She recited the poem for KSAT-12.

Find more Day of the Dead stories on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: