Teens accused of robbing 17-year-old at gunpoint in west Bexar County arrested, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl are facing charges after they robbed another teen at gunpoint, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO officials say Jared Mata and a 16-year-old girl met up with the 17-year-old victim at an abandoned house in west Bexar County on Tuesday.

Mata pulled out a weapon during the meetup and demanded the victim’s car keys, wallet, and cellphone before taking off, officials said.

The victim called the sheriff’s office after knocking on doors in the area.

Sheriff’s deputies located Mata and the teenage girl and arrested them. They both now face a charge of aggravated robbery.

Mata is also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon.