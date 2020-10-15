87ºF

WATCH: San Antonio printmaker discusses meaning behind Day of the Dead designs

SAN ANTONIO – A printmaker and educator at The University of Texas at San Antonio has crafted one of the large skulls that’ll be displayed around downtown for Day of the Dead.

Juan Mora gives us a closer look at what goes into his printmaking process and what the meanings are behind his designs. You can watch the full story in the video player above.

