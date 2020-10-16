Man trying to cross highway hit, killed by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s who was trying to cross the highway was hit and killed by a sport utility vehicle early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 just south of Eisenhauer Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the female driver of the SUV did not see the man who was wearing dark clothing. The man struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV did stop to render aid following the crash.

Authorities have currently shut down a stretch of the highway as emergency crews work. It is unclear when the area will reopen.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.