Person of interest sought in connection with deadly shooting in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a possible suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

Authorities believe James Vargas, 23, may have been involved in a deadly shooting that happened at a condo complex on Oct. 3, in the 4900 block of Hamilton Wolfe Road.

According to police, people were partying at the condo complex when two men started arguing over a woman. Then, around 8 p.m., a man in his 20s pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to SAPD.

Anyone with more information on Vargas’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD homicide detectives at 210-207-7635.