Person of interest sought in connection with deadly shooting in Northwest San Antonio

James Vargas, 23, is believed to have been involved in the incident, police say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Authorities believe James Vargas, 23, may have been involved in a deadly shooting that happened at a condo complex Oct. 3, in the 4900 block of Hamilton Wolfe Road.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a possible suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

Authorities believe James Vargas, 23, may have been involved in a deadly shooting that happened at a condo complex on Oct. 3, in the 4900 block of Hamilton Wolfe Road.

According to police, people were partying at the condo complex when two men started arguing over a woman. Then, around 8 p.m., a man in his 20s pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to SAPD.

Anyone with more information on Vargas’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD homicide detectives at 210-207-7635.

