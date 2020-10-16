Protecting your right to a fair election during the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – COVID-19 has changed everybody’s way of life, affecting jobs, homes, and livelihoods. But now COVID-19 is threatening the heart of American society—free and fair elections. So, what are ways to get involved with protecting democracy despite the dangers of the pandemic? We have the details.

November 3rd is Election Day, but now we all have to deal with something that was not on the ballot … COVID-19. “I think the COVID-19 will have an impact on our elections,” said Desmond Meade, CEO of Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

So, how can you get involved with and be excited about the election during the pandemic? “Have conversations with your family and friends,” suggested Meade.

When going to the polls, bring your own mask, pen, and gloves or hand sanitizer. Or opt in for mail-in voting. State by state, everything is different: early voting, mail-in voting, deadlines, and same day registration. To be safe, experts say mail in your ballot by October 20th. Websites like Election Protection offer ways to virtually volunteer by monitoring polling locations from your computer or spreading information like deadlines and polling locations on social media.

“Voting is actually having a say in how politics impacts our lives,” said Meade.