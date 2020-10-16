San Antonio police searching for missing 22-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – A search for a missing 22-year-old man is underway in San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

Carlos Rios was last seen Oct. 11 in the 5100 block of Roan Brook.

Rios is right-handed and he has a tattoo on his left forearm of a Chinese symbol, according to officials. No other details on Rios are available yet.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

