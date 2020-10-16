San Antonio police search for girl, 17, reported missing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing.

Police said Emily Elizabeth Stewart, who is also known as Emily Elizabeth Wellman, was last seen in the 2500 block of Northeast Loop 410.

She has medical conditions that require a doctor’s care, police said.

Stewart was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and had a blue backpack with her. Police said she is right-handed, has wavy shoulder-length hair and has tattoos on her chest and torso.

Anyone who has seen Stewart or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

