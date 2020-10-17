Former Houston police sergeant casts vote for 2020 election moments before he dies, ABC 13 reports

HOUSTON, Texas – A former Houston police sergeant made sure to fulfill his civic duty and cast his vote for the 2020 election moments before he died in the hospital, according to a report from ABC 13.

Sgt. John Pohlman was being treated for a lung ailment in the hospital when he asked his wife, Lenora, to bring him his mail-in ballot, insisting that he would fill it out.

Lenora told ABC 13 that afterwards, her husband John had asked her to take a photo of his completed ballot so everyone could see it, in hopes it would inspire others to go out and vote.

John was hospitalized after he was struggling to breath and his lung collapsed, Lenora said during an interview with ABC 13. He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis around 10 years ago, she added.

John served with the Houston Police Department for nearly five decades, according to ABC 13.

You can watch the full story in ABC 13′s video below:

Early voting is currently underway in Bexar County, from now until Oct. 30, and then on Election Day on Nov. 3. Find early voting hours and times here.

