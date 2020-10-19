Man charged with assaulting officer; 1 of 14 arrested by SAPD in street racing incidents over weekend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested 14 people and issued more than 70 citations over the weekend during a crackdown of street racing across the city, according to SAPD’s Twitter page. Several weapons were also recovered, and eight vehicles were towed.

Three arrests were made in connection with an incident Sunday night on the Northwest Side of the city, where police responded to numerous reports of vehicles blocking the roadway and doing donuts, according to a tweet.

Over the weekend, SAPD made 14 arrests and issued more than 70 citations city-wide for charges such as reckless driving and evading arrest. Several weapons were recovered and 8 vehicles were towed. This reckless activity will not be tolerated & we will continue to be proactive. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) October 19, 2020

When officers arrived at Bandera Road and Skyview, people threw projectiles at police cruisers, a tweet said. One officer was injured by a bottle that someone inside a moving vehicle threw while officers tried to make arrests.

When other officers tried to pull over the vehicle from where the bottle was tossed, the driver sped away, a tweet said. With the help of the department’s helicopter, the vehicle was stopped in the 900 block of Barnard.

The driver, 20-year-old Jesus Torres, was arrested on charges of assault on a peace officer and evading arrest. Two other people who were inside the vehicle were also arrested.

SAPD said the Street Crimes, Traffic and Patrol units will continue to crack down on people who engage in street racing.

“This reckless activity will not be tolerated & we will continue to be proactive,” a tweet said.