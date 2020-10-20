Get a free taco and sopapillas at San Antonio restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – You can get free sopapillas during October at Sabor! Cocina Mexicana Restaurant as the restaurant celebrates its 6th anniversary.

Customers who order a lunch plate in October will receive a free order of handmade sopapillas.

The restaurant is also giving away one free bean and cheese taco with any taco purchase, for breakfast or lunch, on Saturday, Oct. 24, only.

“It’s been a wild ride,” owner Luis Vazquez said. “I was only 24 when we opened the restaurant. It was my concept, but my family came on board to help make it a success. My mom still makes the best meatballs for the Sopa de Albondigas, that everybody loves.”

The restaurant, located at 8425 Bandera Road Suite 106, serves a mix of affordable traditional Mexican and popular Tex-Mex fare of family recipes.

Sabor! Cocina Mexicana is currently focusing on to-go and delivery orders through Uber Eats, with limited dine-in availability, according to restaurant officials.

Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sabor! Cocina Mexicana is closed on Mondays.