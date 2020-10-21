Man accused of inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl when they were left alone.

Baltazar Martinez, 42, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, according to the online records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest affidavit states the 13-year-old victim told a relative that Martinez touched her genitals and breasts over the past year.

The assaults happened when a relative left for work and when Martinez would ask the victim to wrestle with him, police said.

On two occasions, he pulled down the girl’s pants, court documents state.

The girl told a relative who then called the police on Saturday. Officers contacted Martinez, who said he inappropriately touched the girl on accident, the affidavit states.

He was arrested Monday and his bond was set at $75,000.

Read also: