Police awaiting autopsy on man found dead inside West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how a man died inside a West Side home Tuesday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Luis Camacho, 24.

Officers who were called to the home in the 2100 block of Saunders Avenue after 8:30 p.m. and initially thought his death might be the result of a suicide.

However, they later determined there was a “suspicious scene” inside the home, according to a police report released Wednesday morning.

An autopsy hopes to give more answers into a man's suspicious death on Saunders Avenue. (KSAT)

The report did not offer details regarding specifically what investigators found inside the home.

However, a neighbor told KSAT News off-camera that Camacho, who lived in the home where he was found, did not commit suicide.

There is no word on when the autopsy will be completed.