San Antonio Voter Voices: ‘We need unity, civility, truthfulness.’

SAN ANTONIO – Voters are continuing to head to the polls in droves to vote for the next president of the United States and San Antonio-area voters are sounding off about what’s motivating them this election season.
KSAT asked voters to tell us what issue is driving them to the polls. (We also asked people to identify if they are a first-time voter and the county or city in which they reside.)
Here are some of the responses we received:
As a Bexar County resident and frequent voter, I believe it is my civic duty to vote. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color. In addition, racial tension/systemic racism is at the forefront of my reason to vote.
Tiffany
The increasing division in our country is due to the media, the racist FOX news vs. The Rest of the News Outlets. I’m a Republican but NOT this year. NPR and PBS are my favorite channels. If you are for Trump, chances are you’re ONLY watching FOX.
Charles
Not a first-time voter. Been in the military for 12 years. If we had leaders like our commander in chief leading troops, they would be given the boot quickly. He has failed to lead by example, and our country is worse with him in charge. Bexar County.
Ben
I am Pro-Life, I support the 2nd amendment our rights to bear arms. I back the blue, I do not want to defund the police! I want the U.S. to have a strong military. As a parent, I want to choose what is best for my son’s education.
Eve
Division, Division, Division!! We need unity, civility, truthfulness. We don’t need pompous, arrogance, egocentric individuals to govern. The majority of U.S. citizens are working and/or middle class. We need adistribution of goods divided fairly."
Anonymous
Trump’s treatment of women, his treatment of the children at the border. His hateful racist ways, all of his lies and the way he has divided our country like I have never seen before. I live in Bexar County and have been voting for 40 years.
Dan
These 4 years have been about pure division, lying, anger. White house firing, quitting, deception, it’s so much to bear. We need to go back to diplomacy, certainty, and decency. God bless America!
Jaime
Voting to keep our borders secured, the economy booming, and to save our unborn children. Voting for the outstanding job our President has done for the past four years. Promises kept and looking forward to reflection. Fourth time voting, 33 years old.
Vinny
I am not a 1st time voter. I live in Bexar County. Voting for secure borders, upholding the constitution, supporting law enforcement, and to stop suppressing real news that the people deserve to hear. Why is the media allowed to be so biased?
Anonymous
I am very disappointed in how the media lies, our Congress lies, wastes our money, completely ignores the American people. Democrat-run cities are ignoring their citizens and law and order. Those people need to lose their jobs and get replaced.
Linda
I live in Bexar County and have voted for each party in several elections. I’m desirous of a return to civility, the rule of law, a national plan for Covid, and upholding our democracy. Trump has failed and has brought his own swamp to the people’s house.
Rosann
I’m voting against socialism and division. The Democratic Party has moved to the far left, and has betrayed the American people. We don’t need big government! Not a first time voter, San Antonio, TX.
J. Ortiz
The issue for me is illegal immigration and child sex trafficking. The Democrats are destroying America, BLM, ANTIFA, political corruption, COVID lies from the democrats and mainstream media, George Soros, Pelosi Schumer, Feinstein, low info voters, violence, abortion.
Anonymous
Policy and not personality! Economy, law and order, secure borders, strong military, democracy vs. socialism, working for what you have vs. hand-outs.
Anonymous
Respect for the women of 100 years ago who stood up to adversity to make voting possible for me. Today’s vote is about preserving women’s rights, with progress towards passage of the ERA amendment, not slipping back to the world of my childhood.
Anonymous
Trump and the GOP enablers drove me to the polls. The lies, norm-busting, and flirtation with autocracy is enough, but there’s so much more. He mishandled the pandemic, the economy, the climate and environment, and trade.
Kim
Want to see your answer show up in the next Voter Voices article?
We want to know: What is that issue for you and why? What would you like the candidates to talk about when competing for your votes? What do you need to know to feel confident about casting your ballot?
Let us know in the prompt below. Your answer may appear in an article on our website. Please let us know if you are a first-time voter, the city or county where you live and whether we can publish your first name (check “anonymous” if you wish to not be identified.)
