San Antonio Voter Voices: ‘We need unity, civility, truthfulness.’

SAN ANTONIO – Voters are continuing to head to the polls in droves to vote for the next president of the United States and San Antonio-area voters are sounding off about what’s motivating them this election season.

KSAT asked voters to tell us what issue is driving them to the polls. (We also asked people to identify if they are a first-time voter and the county or city in which they reside.)

Here are some of the responses we received:

The biggest issues for me are the pandemic and veterans issues. The pandemic has been poorly managed with 210,000+ lives lost to show for it. I am not a fan of the president and him calling people like me “losers” and “suckers” was just too much. Anonymous

As a Bexar County resident and frequent voter, I believe it is my civic duty to vote. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color. In addition, racial tension/systemic racism is at the forefront of my reason to vote. Tiffany

#walkaway from the Democratic Party. Full of incompetent people who fool everyone into thinking they care but all they care about is their vote. If Democrats cared then why was I not better off under the rule of Obama and Carter but am better with TRUMP? Anonymous

The increasing division in our country is due to the media, the racist FOX news vs. The Rest of the News Outlets. I’m a Republican but NOT this year. NPR and PBS are my favorite channels. If you are for Trump, chances are you’re ONLY watching FOX. Charles

I grew up in Germany. I became an American citizen in 2000. I never understood how someone like Hitler rose to power. He lied and called the press “Lügenpresse“. That’s Trump’s playbook and he needs to go. Biden has my vote. Comal county. Anonymous

Not a first-time voter. Been in the military for 12 years. If we had leaders like our commander in chief leading troops, they would be given the boot quickly. He has failed to lead by example, and our country is worse with him in charge. Bexar County. Ben

I am Pro-Life, I support the 2nd amendment our rights to bear arms. I back the blue, I do not want to defund the police! I want the U.S. to have a strong military. As a parent, I want to choose what is best for my son’s education. Eve

Division, Division, Division!! We need unity, civility, truthfulness. We don’t need pompous, arrogance, egocentric individuals to govern. The majority of U.S. citizens are working and/or middle class. We need adistribution of goods divided fairly." Anonymous

Trump’s treatment of women, his treatment of the children at the border. His hateful racist ways, all of his lies and the way he has divided our country like I have never seen before. I live in Bexar County and have been voting for 40 years. Dan

Been voting since I was able to at 18 years old! Following politics is not something new to me - President Trump’s accomplishments in 4 yrs (vs previous admins) are amazing! Keep the momentum! We need a businessman to get the USA back up and running!! Anonymous

I vote in every election. That said, this one is extremely crucial. I am very concerned about what has happened in our country over the last four years. We are losing our moral compass. I voted a straight Democratic ticket. Anonymous

I want a president who will do what’s best for the United States citizens. Who will protect our land. Who will get us the best deals! We need to self sustain ourselves and NOT rely on other countries. I want a leader. A negotiator. I want Trump! Joann

These 4 years have been about pure division, lying, anger. White house firing, quitting, deception, it’s so much to bear. We need to go back to diplomacy, certainty, and decency. God bless America! Jaime

Voting to keep our borders secured, the economy booming, and to save our unborn children. Voting for the outstanding job our President has done for the past four years. Promises kept and looking forward to reflection. Fourth time voting, 33 years old. Vinny

I am tired of the lack of representation for both parties. I am tired of Donald Trump and his cronies ignoring the needs of the hungry, and the growing poverty in our country while the elites get richer. I am proud to vote for Joe Biden. Anonymous

I am not a 1st time voter. I live in Bexar County. Voting for secure borders, upholding the constitution, supporting law enforcement, and to stop suppressing real news that the people deserve to hear. Why is the media allowed to be so biased? Anonymous

The support for Donald Trump truly baffles me. What has he done for this country? Not a thing. What are his plans? Doesn’t have any. I am not a first-time voter. I am voting blue because I believe in America and we as a nation are on the wrong path. Mike

I am very disappointed in how the media lies, our Congress lies, wastes our money, completely ignores the American people. Democrat-run cities are ignoring their citizens and law and order. Those people need to lose their jobs and get replaced. Linda

I live in Bexar County and have voted for each party in several elections. I’m desirous of a return to civility, the rule of law, a national plan for Covid, and upholding our democracy. Trump has failed and has brought his own swamp to the people’s house. Rosann

I’m voting against socialism and division. The Democratic Party has moved to the far left, and has betrayed the American people. We don’t need big government! Not a first time voter, San Antonio, TX. J. Ortiz

I am so tired of all the Trump Tweets and Trumper tantrums when things don’t go his way! I am definitely Ridin with Biden!!! Jana

The issue for me is illegal immigration and child sex trafficking. The Democrats are destroying America, BLM, ANTIFA, political corruption, COVID lies from the democrats and mainstream media, George Soros, Pelosi Schumer, Feinstein, low info voters, violence, abortion. Anonymous

I am a retired educator and a seasoned voter. The corruption of the President and Tea Party enablers who hide under the name Republican are destroying America. The United States Senate is a disgrace. The foundation of democracy is in trouble. Shirleta

Policy and not personality! Economy, law and order, secure borders, strong military, democracy vs. socialism, working for what you have vs. hand-outs. Anonymous

Respect for the women of 100 years ago who stood up to adversity to make voting possible for me. Today’s vote is about preserving women’s rights, with progress towards passage of the ERA amendment, not slipping back to the world of my childhood. Anonymous

I do not want our great country going down the road to Socialism. Anonymous

Trump and the GOP enablers drove me to the polls. The lies, norm-busting, and flirtation with autocracy is enough, but there’s so much more. He mishandled the pandemic, the economy, the climate and environment, and trade. Kim

