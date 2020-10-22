How to use less plastic in your daily life

San Antonio – At this point, many of us know that getting a drink without a straw and bringing reusable grocery bags to the store prevent plastic use. But, many experts agree that more will need to be done to curb the amount of plastic use. The Green Education Foundation offers simple ways we can use less plastic in our daily lives -- beyond straws and bags.

One way is to buy matches instead of plastic lighters. The hard plastic makes it difficult to recycle and it takes a long time to break down. If you don’t want to use matches, invest in a reusable lighter instead.

The foundations says you should buy a razor with a reusable blade as well. Billions of razor heads are sent to the landfill each year, creating unnecessary waste. Also, many barbers agree that a reusable razor gives you a cleaner, closer shave.

If you like juice in the morning, Try making your own. Not only will it cut down on plastic jugs you buy -- but it will also have a lot less sugar.. Which is better for your health.

And when you are shopping, try buying household products in cardboard boxes. Cardboard is much easier to recycle and many products have the option on store shelves.

And finally, give up the chewing gum. A main component in gum is polyethylene, which is the same ingredient in plastic bags. Environmentalists say to go for breath mints, instead.