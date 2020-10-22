New Facebook group gives Bexar County voters shortest wait times

SAN ANTONIO – Although it took her only about 30 minutes to vote early, Lily Casura said she didn’t want the record turnouts in Bexar County to discourage other voters.

“It just showed me there’s a real need for more grassroots help that’s middle of the road, impartial, but useful,” Casura said.

Already on Facebook, Casura said she saw how others were complaining about the long waits.

But she said they also wondered what could be done to give voters the heads up about where the shortest lines were.

Discounting another idea, Casura said she decided, “Let’s do it as a Facebook group and let’s have people crowdsource the wait times in real time.”

She said the Facebook group she created, Bexar County Voting Location Wait Times, caught on “like wildfire.”

“In a little over a week, it’s up to 6,000 members, which is incredible,” Casura said.

Queta Rodriguez, a friend who Casura recruited as a moderator for the group, said, “I don’t think even we knew how it was going to be.”

In addition to the posts and photos from showing little to no lines, Rodriguez said, “There was a lot of other useful information and we had a lot of feedback from people.”

They said it included information about curbside voting and accommodations for the mobility-impaired.

Among those who agreed with Casura that something needed to be done to inform voters in real time, were Mario Bravo and Matthew Montgomery, who told her about an app that was in the works that would do much the same.

The app, Move the Line, created by MOVE Texas, a non-partisan grassroots organization, has just launched.

Casura said they’ve told her the more people who use the new app, the more information it will have.

“It’s just been great to see the response and the sense of community that’s come together to just kind of help each other out,” Rodriguez said.

