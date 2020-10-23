Aramark lays off hundreds of AT&T Center arena workers

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Aramark has informed officials with the Texas Workforce Commission that it has laid off nearly 290 employees at AT&T Center, home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

The workforce reduction was scheduled for Oct. 16, according to the company’s filing with the state.

Stephanie D’Antonio, associate vice president of human resources for Aramark, informed TWC officials that the company “has experienced unprecedented disruption” to its business as a result of Covid-19, which has disrupted sports leagues, entertainment companies and venue operators.

D’Antonio said Aramark was recently informed that management at AT&T Center “does not anticipate business improving in full for an undefined period of time and will only need our services in a limited capacity, if at all, during this time-period.”

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.