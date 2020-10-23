Man shot suspected car burglar in the head while holding him at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who he thought stole a relative’s car, according to court documents.

Jose Parada, 52, was arrested Thursday, more than a month after the shooting Sept. 21 at a gas station in the 6900 block of West Military Drive, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest affidavit states Parada saw a vehicle that he believed was stolen from his brother’s house the week prior.

Parada confronted a man, identified as Michael Cepeda, and a woman who were in the vehicle at the gas station.

When Parada tried to take the vehicle, the woman drove off and crashed it on the property, police said.

Cepeda and the woman exited the vehicle and Parada held them at gunpoint, the affidavit states. The woman fled on foot and a tussle began between Cepeda and Parada.

As the woman returned to help Cepeda, he allegedly hit Parada’s arm, causing the gun to fire, the affidavit states.

Cepeda was shot once in the head, and the woman ran away.

A witness, who was licensed to carry a firearm, then held Parada at the scene at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

The affidavit states Parada admitted to shooting Cepeda, but said it was an accident.

Surveillance footage from the scene did not show the shooting because a gas pump blocked the view.

Parada is charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000.

