Man hospitalized, in critical condition after being shot in the leg, police say

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was shot in the leg on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, on Old Somerset Road.
Police said the man was helping another man clear off his property when a shotgun discharged and hit him in the leg.
The man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is being considered accidental and the investigation is still ongoing.
