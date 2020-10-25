Man hospitalized, in critical condition after being shot in the leg, police say

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was shot in the leg on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, on Old Somerset Road.

Police said the man was helping another man clear off his property when a shotgun discharged and hit him in the leg.

The man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is being considered accidental and the investigation is still ongoing.

