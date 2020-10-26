Long-standing feud led to shooting among ranch hands, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two rivals who crossed paths Sunday shot at each other, resulting in life-threatening injuries for one man who was shot in the head.

A preliminary report issued Monday gave more details about the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Verano Parkway and Howard Road, near Watson Road on the South Side.

The two men, ages 51 and 45, have a long-standing feud and work in the area on separately owned properties, the report states. Police on Sunday described them as ranch hands.

When they saw each other Sunday, an argument erupted and both pulled out handguns, police said.

The 51-year-old shot at the 45-year-old but missed. The 45-year-old returned fire on the 51-year-old, hitting him in the head, police said.

He was taken to University Hospital via AirLife after the 45-year-old called police. The shooting victim was in critical condition at last check, the report said.

The shooter and two witnesses stayed at the scene and were detained for questioning.

Charges have not been finalized, according to the report.