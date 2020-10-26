Man electrocuted while cutting tree limbs on far North Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was electrocuted while cutting tree limbs on the far North Side, officials said.

The work-related death happened Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Canyon Brook, off Loop 1604 and Blanco Road.

Officials say the man, in his 30s, was cutting tree limbs when he was struck by a power line.

Workers with another tree cutting company witnessed the shock that killed the man, officials said.

Officials said power was shut off in the area by CPS Energy to get the man down from the tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this article when additional details become available.

